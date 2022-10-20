KBC Group NV Invests $63,000 in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth $353,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth $333,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in XPEL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in XPEL by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

XPEL opened at $61.16 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $61,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,842,060.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $61,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,842,060.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $4,991,755.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,400,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,471,147.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

