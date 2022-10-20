KBC Group NV Invests $62,000 in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth $2,327,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth $1,765,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 113.4% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 198,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 105,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 11.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 683,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TILE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TILE stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.77%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

