KBC Group NV Invests $55,000 in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $811.89 million, a P/E ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

