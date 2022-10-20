KBC Group NV Invests $55,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.17 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 15.93%.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.87%.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

