KBC Group NV Invests $55,000 in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,300,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 369,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 194,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 934,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,118 shares of company stock valued at $195,297. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.36. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

