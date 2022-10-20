KBC Group NV Invests $51,000 in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,842 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

