KBC Group NV Invests $49,000 in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $129.50.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($1.11). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $344.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRMT. StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

