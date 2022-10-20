KBC Group NV Invests $49,000 in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 640,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 274,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 129,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVD opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.85.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

