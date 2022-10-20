KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 3,697 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 440,521 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of TALO opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

