KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 3,318 Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 142,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $853.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Guess’, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

