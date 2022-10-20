KBC Group NV Acquires New Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,968,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,312,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 752.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 329,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 217,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,361.0% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 104,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 112,702 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $723.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.57. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

