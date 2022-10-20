KBC Group NV Acquires New Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FARO. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 105,948 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 273,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ FARO opened at $26.23 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $492.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 16.02%.

FARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.