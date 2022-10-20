KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Harsco by 42.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Harsco by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Harsco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 81,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $358.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.70. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

