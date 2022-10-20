Jon Christianson Sells 6,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,104.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00.

PLMR opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,865,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Palomar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Palomar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 14.5% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,549 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

