John Jo Murphy Sells 5,270 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PGR opened at $121.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $129.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

