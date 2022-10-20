James P. Girard Sells 12,460 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $237.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.95. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.