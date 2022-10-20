Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 476,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 287,536 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,370,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,410,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

HMC stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.