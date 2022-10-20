Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,730,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 30,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 56,438 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,462,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

