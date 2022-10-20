Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $512.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 436,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 152,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 57.3% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

