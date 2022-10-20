Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,151,564 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 79,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Recommended Stories

