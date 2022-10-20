Douglas A. Robinson Sells 2,128 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Workday Trading Down 4.0 %

Workday stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.82 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.40.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

