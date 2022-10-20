Casey Penn Lindsay Sells 36,978 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 36,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $332,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Casey Penn Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Friday, October 14th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,240,768.71.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of MCW stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,355,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 3,555.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 641,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 266,917 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 881,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 210,037 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.