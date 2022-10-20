Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 98,751 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,921.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

