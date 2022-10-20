Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,068.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

