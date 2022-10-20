BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,811 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,217.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

