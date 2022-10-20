Barry Canton Sells 215,948 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $565,783.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,164,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,930,835.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Barry Canton sold 211,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $593,092.65.

On Monday, October 10th, Barry Canton sold 213,575 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $615,096.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of DNA stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.13. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The company had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

