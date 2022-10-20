Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 55,945 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $7,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

