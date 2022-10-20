Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 547.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 150,737 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 10.8% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.