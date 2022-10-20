Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Pariax LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 197,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 33.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

