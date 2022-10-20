Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Successful Portfolios LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,168,000. Pariax LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 197,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 33.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

