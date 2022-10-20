Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.7% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

