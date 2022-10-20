Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Coastline Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

Apple stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.80. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.