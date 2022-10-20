Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,911,072 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.80. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

