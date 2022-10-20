Aneel Bhusri Sells 3,497 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WDAY opened at $146.50 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -187.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

