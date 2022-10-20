Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,869.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 234,960 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. jvl associates llc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

