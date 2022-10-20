Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,987.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,109 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

