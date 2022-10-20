Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,364.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.41.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

