Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,364.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.41.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
