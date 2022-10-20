Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,840.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

