Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

