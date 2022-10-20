31,100 Shares in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vector Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VGR opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $17.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

