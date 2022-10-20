2,387 Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 525.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICHR stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

