1,729 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viad by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Viad by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Viad by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

VVI stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $727.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.76. Viad had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

