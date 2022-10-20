1,603 Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWKN. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $41.54 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $246.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Hawkins Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.