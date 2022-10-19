World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.73

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.73 and last traded at $76.09, with a volume of 1315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Northcoast Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.