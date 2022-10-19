Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 95,602 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in B2Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in B2Gold by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in B2Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,228,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

BTG opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

