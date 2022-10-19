Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $162,000 in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 364,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 111,042 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.77 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

