Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,087,000. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,451,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

