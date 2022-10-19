Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,087,000. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,451,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
