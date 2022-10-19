TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TA. TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.88.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$11.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.52 and a twelve month high of C$15.28.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.69%.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.