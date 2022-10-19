TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.48

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 10483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
TORM Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of -212.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.
TORM Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.
About TORM
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
