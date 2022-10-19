Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Synlogic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 3,290.13%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic
Synlogic Company Profile
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synlogic (SYBX)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.