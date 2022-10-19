Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Synlogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 3,290.13%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

Synlogic Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

Featured Stories

